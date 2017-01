"Prime Fresh members pay $299 a year and receive same-day and early morning delivery not only on fresh grocery items but also on over 500,000 other items ranging from toys to electronics to household goods.

We’ll continue our methodical approach – measuring and refining Amazon Fresh – with the goal of bringing this incredible service to more cities over time."

"In partnership with the United States Postal Service, we’ve begun for the first time to offer Sunday delivery to select cities.

Sunday delivery is a win for Amazon customers and we plan to roll it out to a large portion of the U.S. population throughout 2014."

"We’ve created our own fast, last-mile delivery networks in the UK where commercial carriers couldn’t support our peak volumes.

In India and China, where delivery infrastructure isn’t yet mature, you can see Amazon bike couriers delivering packages throughout the major cities.

And there is more invention to come."